Every pop star knows the protocol by now: drop a track out of nowhere, everyone rushes to listen to it, watch it go viral.

Katy Perry is going for a more traditional experience for her new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ though, in a sense, by restricting first listens to people who seek them out.

Because she can, Perry has had disco balls scattered throughout the world that double as players of the song, which passers-by can plug their headphones into.

The disco balls have already been discovered in San Francisco and chained up outside the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Of COURSE I'm gonna go hike up to that disco ball to hear the new @katyperry! ✨ #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/d0hJOL4ov5 — Katelyn Tarver (@katelyntarver) February 8, 2017

London’s meanwhile was located in Leicester Square.

"It's like bringing back old Katy Perry vibes,” one listener there told the BBC, “back to the Teenage Dream times. I can't imagine how good it's going to sound live on tour."

Perry’s last single, ‘Rise’, was released back in June. She is currently working on her fifth album and is set to perform at the Grammys on Sunday night alongside Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper and Adele.