Canadian singer Michael Buble has stepped down as host of the BRIT Awards to care for his three-year-old son Noah who is battling cancer.

Following the diagnosis last year, Buble cancelled all work commitments but remained on board as presenter of this year's ceremony. However, he has since changed his mind, deciding instead to direct his entire focus on caring for his son.

Noah is currently undergoing chemotherapy with doctors giving him a 90% chance of survival.

A source is quoted as saying: “It is a delicate situation due to the nature of Noah’s illness. No pressure was ever put on Michael to fulfil his obligations.

“He will always be welcome at the BRITs but it’s important that he is with his family. It would not look good to be singing and dancing on stage while his son is so ill.”

It is unknown who organisers are eyeing as a replacement; over the last two years, the event has been hosted by TV personalities Ant and Dec while The Late Late Show's James Corden oversaw proceedings in 2014.

The 2017 BRIT Awards take place at London's 02 Arena on 22 February and, among other things, will feature performances from Little Mix and Emeli Sande as well as extensive tributes to late musicians David Bowie and George Michael. The nominations were announced last weekend.

Brit Awards 2016 winners







12 show all Brit Awards 2016 winners





















1/12 British Male Solo Artist James Bay Getty Images

2/12 British Female Solo Artist Adele Getty Images

3/12 British Group Coldplay Getty Images

4/12 British Breakthrough Act Catfish and the Bottlemen PA

5/12 Critics’ Choice Jack Garratt PA

6/12 British Single Adele, “Hello” PA

7/12 MasterCard British Album of the Year Adele, "25"

8/12 International Male Solo Artist Justin Bieber Getty Images

9/12 International Female Solo Artist Bjork Getty Images

10/12 International Group Tame Impala Getty Images

11/12 British Producer of the Year Charlie Andrew (alt-J) Universal Audio

12/12 Global Success Award Adele Getty Images

Buble, 41, has one over son - one-year-old Elias - with model wife Luisana Lopilato.