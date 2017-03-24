Sib Hashian, the drummer of Boston whose daughter Lauren has a daughter with Dwayne Johnson, has died after collapsing during a set, with The Rock describing his death as ‘extremely poetic and somehow beautiful’.

Hashian was on the Legends of Rock Cruise at the time, with a witness telling TMZ that CPR was performed and a defibrillator used but to no avail.

The 67-year-old was a part of the Boston that produced their famous self-titled album that spawned the hit ‘More Than a Feeling’.

The Legends of Rock Cruise left Florida on 18 March and has stopped in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas so far - it will apparently continue to sail, with other musicians playing tributes to Hashian.

“Rest In Peace & Love to my second dad Sib Hashian,” The Rock wrote on Instagram.

“Don't know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes. When loved ones leave us so suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye.

“Perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what's around the corner.

“What a full and exciting life this man lived. What an amazing family he created, loved, watched over and protected.

“Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time. Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful.

“Thank you for the many life lessons you've taught over the years. Grateful.

“We love you Sib. We miss you. Yhmwitcoltroml. "Hasan burgers" for everyone in heaven.”