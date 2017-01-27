Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix have announced a multi-year, multi-game licensing agreement to create games based on Marvel Super Heroes.

It's a huge partnership and its first fruit, an Avengers game, is currently being created by Tomb Raider developers Crystal Dynamics alongside Eidos-Montréal (Deus Ex).

More details on The Avengers an other games will be announced in 2018 but for now gamers will have to settle for an announcement teaser, which presumably features footage that won't be used in-game and just shows the various superheroes weapons being retrieved.

By partnering with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal, we are now working with two of the industry’s most talented and respected game development studios to bring Marvel stories to life in ways our fans have never experienced,“ said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. “The Avengers project is a perfect example of how Marvel is making games a key part of the landscape for Marvel storytelling, alongside comics, television and film. We can only do this by matching our greatest Super Heroes with the world’s top developers, such as the creative minds at Square Enix.”

“Marvel’s diverse, innovative universe has created millions of longtime fans, including all of us,” added Phil Rogers, CEO, Square Enix Americas and Europe. “It’s exciting to bring together Square Enix’s award-winning development studios with Marvel’s extraordinary storytellers to establish a new entertainment powerhouse. This collaboration of passion and talent will craft epic, imaginative experiences allowing gamers to live out their Super Hero dreams like never before.”