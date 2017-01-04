UK-based fans of hit Broadway musical Hamilton only have weeks to go before tickets for the West End version of the show are on sale.

Hamilton originated off-Broadway at the Public Theater in February 2015 where it sold out, transferring to Broadway in August 2015 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

It has received rave reviews from critics and, in 2016, a record-setting 16 Tony nominations (winning 11). It also won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets:

When are tickets on sale?

Hamilton tickets go on general sale from 30 January 2017, with previews for the West End shows beginning in October - you can check out the website here.

If you pre-registered for priority booking, you can buy from 15 January.

How much will tickets cost?

Broadway tickets for Hamilton were being sold at a going-rate of around $1,000 each, but don't lose hope just yet.

According to the Mail, basic top tickets will be sold for £85, but premium sales could go for between £150-200.

The US production also ran a cheaper ticket scheme for students and held a daily lottery of $10 (£7) tickets, which bosses of the UK production are reportedly hoping to replicate in the West End.

Where is it being shown?

The musical will open at the refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre in Victoria. The theatre was previously home to the long-running Briitsh musical Billy Elliot for 11 years.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stars in the Broadway version of the show, Hamilton tells the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton through music inspired by stars of rap and hip hop, as well as theatrical composers such as Stephen Sondheim.

Miranda will be reprising his role as Hamilton for some of the British performances, and open auditions were held in November last year for other roles, which are expected to cast British black, Asian and middle-eastern actors.