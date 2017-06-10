Adam West, star of the 1960s series Batman, died Friday night (9 June) in Los Angeles at the age of 88.

A representative told Variety that the actor died after being treated briefly for leukaemia.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement.

West remained a working actor until his death, doing recurring voice work for animated projects including Family Guy - in which he played himself - and Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders.

He also made cameos as himself on US sitcoms 30 Rock and The Big Bang Theory.

Mr West made his feature debut in 1959’s The Young Philadelphians which starred Paul Newman before finding universal recognition with his tongue-in-cheek portrayal of the Caped Crusader in Batman. The series earned a cult statys thanks to its onscreen fight graphics of the words 'wham!' and 'pow!'.

West is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.