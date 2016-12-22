Documentaries are often about very unpleasant topics, perhaps the majority are, but A&E Network came in for a good kicking earlier in the week after Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo (random, I know) went on a Twitter rant about its upcoming new show Generation KKK.

A&E quickly insisted that its docuseries was in no way trying to promote, relate to or give a platform to, the racists it depicts, and has since doubled down this with a tweet that states: “Generation KKK documents activists working to expose and end hatred. In the KKK, hatred is passed down as legacy. It must stop.”

The network worked closely with the ADL, which seeks to stop the defamation of Jewish people, on the series, posting a trailer in which an anti-Klan activist declares: “This generation will be the last generation that has to deal with this nonsense.”

Generation KKK documents activists working to expose and end hatred. In the KKK, hatred is passed down as legacy. It must stop. #ExposeHate pic.twitter.com/qk47XwqsAE — A&E Network (@AETV) December 21, 2016

Hey I have an idea...why don't we all never watch ANYTHING on A&E again who's with me???? — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

maybe @AETV you should just run episodes of @GreysABC instead... we are smarter more compassionate and oh yeah way better looking ✌🏾👍🏾 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 21, 2016

Another Twitter user replied: “It’s a doc series. I don't think intention is to glorify kkk. Pretending the klan isn't alive and well is foolish.”

But Pompeo ploughed on: “We shouldn't be giving ignorance a platform we already did that this year and look what it got us.”

Generation KKK has yet to be given a release date.