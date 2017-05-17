Arrested Development will return for a fifth season, Netflix has confirmed.

The forthcoming season will debut in 2018, original creator Mitchell Hurwitz returning alongside an all-star cast, including Jeffrey Tambor, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat.

Arrested Development was previously cancelled by Fox in 2006, only being picked up once more by Netflix in 2013, becoming one of the streaming service’s first original series.

However, Netflix content officer Ted Sarandos said renewing the show would be difficult due to the famous cast being particularly busy. Thankfully, the cast have come together to begin filming later this year.

Creator Hurwitz said of the renewal: “In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days.

“I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

Netflix will once again team with Fox Television, who will produce alongside Imagine TV. Hurwitz will act as an executive producer with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Jim Vallely and Richie Rosenstock.