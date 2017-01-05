With so many good TV shows debuting or continuing in 2016, it’s easy to forget about good ol’ Saul Goodman.

He’s back soon though, and to kick off the new year AMC has released a short teaser for the third season of Better Call Saul.

It’s one of those tiny ones that only features about five seconds of new footage, but it is at least quite telling.

If you remember, the final scene of season 2 saw Chuck get Jimmy to confess to tampering with court documents in order to screw him over and record the whole thing on tape.

#BetterCallSaul is back in the line-up this spring. pic.twitter.com/tNEKz3v3HK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 3, 2017

The fact that Jimmy is getting booked and photographed at a police station in the teaser suggests Chuck does indeed use the recording against Jimmy, although we can’t count out Jimmy being arrested for another offense, and I imagine Chuck would more likely blackmail Jimmy with the tape than immediately present it to the authorities.

Slipping’ Jimmy will now be surely completely done trying to salvage a relationship with his brother in season 3 and we should see him starting to get closer to his Saul Goodman identity.

We don’t have a specific release date for AMC or Netflix yet, but they’ve promised Better Call Saul season 3 launch in ‘spring 2017’.