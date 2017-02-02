A deputy assistant to Donald Trump showed up on CNN last night an entire eight hours after a White House spokesperson stated the President's administration was to officially boycott the news network for not "promoting their agenda."

Politico was told that members of the administration - including press secretary Sean Spicer and senior counsellor Kellyanne Conway - would not appear on the cable news channel.

The statement read: “We’re sending surrogates to places where we think it makes sense to promote our agenda," with Spicer himself adding that he had no interest in acknowledging a network that has "no desire to actually get something right."

Fast forward eight hours and Sebastian Gorka - Trump's deputy assistant - appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper, the hour-long weekday show with CNN's chief Washington correspondent.

It's important to note that Politico's source stated the ban was not permanent, but still... eight hours? A laughable shock considering how bullish Trump's administration has been less than a fortnight since the President's inauguration.

Variety reports that only yesterday (1 February) - during a Back History Month event at the White House - did Trump brand CNN "fake news."