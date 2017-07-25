  1. Culture
  2. TV & Radio
  3. News

This line in Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 all but confirms a theory about the show's entire existence and ending

Sharpen your quill, Sam

Click to follow
The Independent Culture

Popular videos

Samwell Tarly might seem like a peripheral character in Game of Thrones at the moment, but this incredibly convincing theory, if true, makes him perhaps the show's most important figure, and season 6 and 7 have given us two very important pieces of evidence for it.

The first came in season 6 episode 10 when Sam first entered the library of the Citadel.

You'll remember a spinning sun device looming over him, the same device that forms the 'Game of Thrones' logo in the titles, suggesting it is pretty important.

 

sun-got.jpg

Then, in season 7 episode 2, Archmaester Marwyn (Jim Broadbent) discussed the importance of documenting history in books so that its mistakes might not be repeated.

  • Read more

What is going on with the Starks and what are their motives?

He admits that a little "style" is necessary for making people engage with history though, which leads Sam to question the archmaester's less-than-catchy working title of his book on the period, A Chronicle of the Wars of Following the Death of King Robert I.

"Mm, possibly something a bit more poetic?" Sam nervously suggests.

How about, say, A Song of Ice and Fire?

mw-fq827-got-sa-20170723210026-mg.jpg

And what if Marwyn doesn't live to finish the chronicle and Sam is left to? This would make him the author of A Song of Ice and Fire by Samwell Tarlythe recollection of all the events we will have witnessed over the show's eight seasons - and who better to tell it than an honest man, one close to Jon Snow and privy to his recounted White Walker experiences?

  • Read more

Game of Thrones s07e03 trailer teases the Battle of Casterly Rock

It's really been staring us in the face for a while now, with Sam actor John Bradley even hinting at all this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from 2016, in which he said:

"If you take the logic of the story now, the story of Westeros and the story of the battle for the Iron Throne, it would be a book in that library."

"The visual motif of that is you're about to be told a story - the sense of an idea of being told a story, and people gaining that knowledge, the way Sam is absorbing knowledge in the library."

This theory also yields about the best guess at Game of Thrones' final shot: Sam closing the book, having just written its final chapter.

Update: If Sam is essentially George R. R. Martin, then I guess Gilly is the internet, heckling "come on mate, finish the damn book" in the background.

Comments