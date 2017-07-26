Game of Thrones is notable for many things, chief of all its opening credits sequence equipped with instantly recognisable theme music composed by Ramin Djawadi.
After watching the show's latest episode - season seven's particularly gruesome second outing - one Reddit user (while in a questionable state of mind) decided to tot up the full amount of time Thrones fans have sat through the titles sequence. His findings were somewhat surprising.
HBO dramas are known for boasting particularly longer credits sequences (which are all usually terrific - see: The Sopranos, True Blood, The Leftovers) and Game of Thrones is no different - however, if you've sat through all 62 episodes of the series to have aired to date, you've spent over an hour and a half of your life watching the opening credits - 93 minutes, to be exact.
The user multiplied 92 seconds per intro by 62 finding 5,58 seconds. To achieve the result, he divided that number by 60.
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
What the Game of Thrones cast look like out of character
-
1/44 Rory McCann
Getty Images
-
2/44 Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
-
3/44 Cersei Lannister
-
4/44 Lena Headey
Getty Images
-
5/44 Tyrion Lannister
-
6/44 Peter Dinklage
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/44 Daenerys Targaryen
-
8/44 Emilia Clarke
Getty Images
-
9/44 Jon Snow
-
10/44 Kit Harington
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/44 Sansa Stark
-
12/44 Sophie Turner
Getty Images
-
13/44 Jaime Lannister
-
14/44 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Getty Images
-
15/44 Arya Stark
-
16/44 Maisie Williams
Getty Images
-
17/44 Theon Greyjoy
-
18/44 Alfie Allen
Getty Images
-
19/44 Brienne of Tarth
-
20/44 Gwendoline Christie
AFP/Getty Images
-
21/44 Bran Stark
-
22/44 Isaac Hempstead-Wright
Getty Images
-
23/44 Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
-
24/44 Aidan Gillen
Getty Images
-
25/44 Missandei
-
26/44 Nathalie Emmanuel
Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
-
27/44 Varys
-
28/44 Conleth Hill
Getty Images
-
29/44 Melisandre
-
30/44 Carice von Houten
Getty Images
-
31/44 Samwell Tarly
-
32/44 John Bradley
Getty Images
-
33/44 Gilly
-
34/44 Hannah Murray
Getty Images for Turner
-
35/44 Jorah Mormont
-
36/44 Iain Glen
AFP/Getty Images
-
37/44 Davos Seaworth
-
38/44 Liam Cunningham
Getty Images
-
39/44 Tormund Giantsbane
-
40/44 Kristofer Hivju
Getty Images
-
41/44 Bronn
-
42/44 Jerome Flynn
Getty Images for BFI
-
43/44 Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane
-
44/44 Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson
To test whether viewers were paying attention, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss threw in a change to the sequence at the beginning of the show's latest episode teasing the future of the White Walkers.
Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It is repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic.
- More about:
- Game of Thrones
- Game of Thrones season 7