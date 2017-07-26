Game of Thrones is notable for many things, chief of all its opening credits sequence equipped with instantly recognisable theme music composed by Ramin Djawadi.

After watching the show's latest episode - season seven's particularly gruesome second outing - one Reddit user (while in a questionable state of mind) decided to tot up the full amount of time Thrones fans have sat through the titles sequence. His findings were somewhat surprising.

HBO dramas are known for boasting particularly longer credits sequences (which are all usually terrific - see: The Sopranos, True Blood, The Leftovers) and Game of Thrones is no different - however, if you've sat through all 62 episodes of the series to have aired to date, you've spent over an hour and a half of your life watching the opening credits - 93 minutes, to be exact.

The user multiplied 92 seconds per intro by 62 finding 5,58 seconds. To achieve the result, he divided that number by 60.

To test whether viewers were paying attention, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss threw in a change to the sequence at the beginning of the show's latest episode teasing the future of the White Walkers.

Game of Thrones continues in the US every Sunday on HBO when it is simulcast in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic. It is repeated the following evening in the UK on both NOW TV and Sky Atlantic.