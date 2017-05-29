We're getting tantalisingly close to Hannibal being uncancelled.

Creator Bryan Fuller has been talking increasingly about the prospect of season 4, recently telling the Post Mortem with Mick Garris that he has a "great idea" about where the show could go next.

"I have conversations with [Hannibal executive producer] Martha De Laurentiis," he explained. "I have conversations with Mads [Mikkelsen] and Hugh [Dancy]. We’re are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There’s some hurdles to get through… [But] I just had a great idea for season 4."

"There’s an interesting next chapter in the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter that would be fascinating to unpack. I’ve shared it with the gentlemen and they’re both keen on it."

What's intriguing, as IndieWire points out, is that Fuller previously mentioned discussions with De Laurentiis about potentially bringing in elements of Silence of the Lambs for the new season; completing the narrative circle, in a similar way that Bates Motel did in its final season.

The rights to the story are currently under the ownership of the producers for the 1991 film, though they revert back in August of this year; fairly perfect timing for Fuller and for the future of Hannibal.

Fuller is currently serving as showrunner on Starz's American Gods, which itself is likely to have a fairly prosperous future.