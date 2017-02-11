Australian comedian Jim Jefferies has lashed out at Piers Morgan for defending Donald Trump on US talk show, Real Time with Bill Maher.

The panel was talking about Trump's Muslim ban when Morgan took exception to it being branded such, much to the ire of Jefferies.

"There is no Muslim ban," Morgan stated. "This is the hysteria I'm talking about; 85% of the world's Muslims are allowed in the country."

“Oh, f*ck off," Jefferies immediately snapped. "This is what you do, Piers. You say ‘He hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that, he’s not going to do all these things."

He continued: “Give him a f*cking chance mate - Hitler didn’t kill the Jews on the first day, he worked up to it.”

The comedian didn't stop there.

“You just like that you won The Apprentice and you have a famous friend, mate,“ he said, to laughs from the crowd.

Morgan retorted: “You’re losing your audience because you’re sounding unpleasant,“ to which Jefferies asked the uproarious crowd: “Am I losing you?”

You can watch the full exchange below.

Following the show, Morgan addressed the moment on Twitter.

He burned himself. I heard him apologise to producers after the show for losing his temper. https://t.co/PHhSGDDLGZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

No. When they play the Hitler card vs Trump, there's no point. https://t.co/AuT7P9eFiC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

What place did he put me in?

He just flipped me the bird, told me to f**k off, called Trump the new Hitler & lost his rag. https://t.co/HHZafutArf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Just last week, John Oliver stated he was anxious not to make his show Last Week Tonight all about Trump.