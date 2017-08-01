Netflix has released the first trailer for Mindhunter, a brand new detective series from the mind of filmmaker David Fincher.

The series, based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallant as FBI agents who must delve in the psyches of serial killers in order to solve pending investigations.

Fincher has directed the pilot episode and, judging by the trailer, it seems it'll be close in aesthetic to his acclaimed crime saga Zodiac (2007). Other directors to lend their talent to the series is documentary maker Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy) and Tobias Lindholm (A Hijacking).

Also starring in the 1979-set series is Fringe star Anna Torv, Hannah Gross and Cotter sMITH.

Mindhunter, which has already been confirmed for a second season, will hit Netflix on 13 October