Peter Capaldi has announced that - following the next series of Doctor Who - he will step down as the Time-Lord during the 2017 Christmas special.

With the coveted role now up for grabs, fans of the series are feverishly awaiting an announcement regarding Capaldi’s replacement. The bookies, of course, have been quick to offer odds.

According to the bet-makers, Ben Whishaw - best known for playing Q in recent Bond films Spectre and Skyfall - is the favourite. The actor was rumoured to replace Matt Smith when he stepped down from the role but ended up having a highly successful Hollywood career.

Next up is Richard Ayoade, of IT Crowd fame. The comedian has just signed with Channel 4 to present the upcoming series of The Crystal Maze, so may be little too busy.

Rory Kinnear, who also starred in the recent Bond films as M’s Chief of Staff, Bill Tanner, comes in third, while Miranda Hart is fourth. If Hart were to take the role, she would be the first female Doctor in the series.

Doctor Who series 9 guest cast







13 show all Doctor Who series 9 guest cast























1/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Reece Shearsmith

2/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Bethany Black Channel 4

3/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Elaine Tan Getty Images

4/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Maisie Williams Getty Images

5/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Paul Kaye Rex

6/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Morven Christie (left) in The Sinking of the Laconia

7/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cas Rufus Hound Getty Images

8/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Rebecca Front Channel 4

9/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Arsher Ali Rex Features

10/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Steven Robertson Rex Features

11/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Colin McFarlane Rex Features

12/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Sophie Stone Rex Features

13/13 Doctor Who series 9 guest cast Neil Fingleton Rex Features

Another notable inclusion is Olivia Colman, who previously starred in Doctor Who as herself but - seeing as Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall taking over as show runner from Steven Moffat - could very well return.

The odds on Next Doctor Who, from Ladbrokes Ben Whishaw 5/1 Richard Ayoade 6/1 Rory Kinnear 7/1 Miranda Hart 8/1 Jason Flemyng 9/1 David Harewood 10/1 Helena Bonham Carter 10/1 Alexander Vlahos 12/1 Daniel Rigby 12/1 Olivia Colman 14/1 Michael Sheen 14/1 Idris Elba 16/1 Chiwetel Ejifor 16/1 Russell Tovey 16/1 Ben Daniels 20/1 Alexandra Roach 20/1 Jennifer Saunders 20/1 Sheridan Smith 20/1 Sophie Okonedo 25/1 Tilda Swinton 25/1 Helen Mirren 25/1 Hugh Bonneville 25/1 Sarah Lancashire 25/1 Eddie Redmaybe 25/1 Phillip Glenister 25/1 David Mitchell 33/1 Keeley Hawes 33/1 James Corden 50/1 Hugh Grant 50/1 Katherine Kelly 50/1 Damian Lewis 50/1

Speaking to Jo Whiley about his departure from the series, Capaldi said: "One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best.

"From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can't thank everyone enough. It's been cosmic.”