What the kids from Outnumbered look like now

Outnumbered is set to return to screens nearly three years after its original finale.

The beloved BBC comedy will be revived for a 40-minute Christmas Special; set over the course of Boxing Day, the episode will see the Brockman family attempt a "special mission" for Grandad, though inevitably they come across a whole host of problems - car-related, child-related, parent-related, emotional-related, and World War Two-related in nature.

The special involves an entire return from the Brockman family; including mum Sue (Claire Skinner), dad Pete (Hugh Dennis), and their three children - who, and this may be shocking to learn, have grown up quite a bit since the show's original finale.

A new photo of the cast has been released, showing just how much the show's three child stars - Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche, and Tyger Drew-Honey - have aged; praised in the past for the comedic brilliance of their semi-improvised performances.

The sitcom, created by Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, originally ran for five series between 2007 and 2014; amassing both critical and popular admiration along the way. "I can't wait to re-join our TV nucleus," Hugh Dennis said in a statement. "And what better place to experience the full joy of family life than stuck in the family car."



Claire Skinner added: "I am so happy to be back dipping into the Brockmans’ lives again - it is like putting on a big comfy jumper." No air date has yet been announced for the Christmas Special.

The BBC will also be airing Christmas specials for The Great British Bake Off and Mrs. Brown's Boys, alongside the much-touted return of Sherlock.