For non-Rick and Morty addicts, the last few weeks surfing certain Internet forums has likely been somewhat confusing.

Ever since the first episode of season three premiered, fans have been making various references to McDonald’s limited edition Szechuan sauce that was only available in 1998 as part of a tie-in with Disney’s Mulan.

Why? Because Rick reveals during 'The Rickshank Redemption' that his one mission over the next nine seasons is to bring back McDonald’s limited edition Mulan-themed Szechuan sauce.

Petitions have been signed and McDonald’s has responded, but no official Szechuan sauce has been released by the fast-food chain.

The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017







27 show all The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017



















































1/27 Taboo Creator: Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy Cast: Tom Hardy, Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Kelly Plot: Set in 1814, the drama follows James Delaney, an adventurer who uncovers a dark family conspiracy upon returning home from Africa with the aim of avenging his father's death. Premiere date: 7 January, BBC One FX/BBC

2/27 Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events Creator: Lemony Snicket, Mark Hudis Cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Warburton, Joan Cusack, Malina Weissman Plot: This adaptation of Daniel Handler's best-selling children's novels follows a trio of Baudelaire orphans as they find themselves perpetually hounded by the mysterious and sinister Count Olaf, hell-bent on landing the orphans' inherited fortune. Premiere date: 13 January, Netflix

3/27 Homeland season 6 Creator: Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, F Murray Abraham, Elizabeth Marvel Plot: Carrie and Saul are back, this time in New York, attempting to foil conspiracies in the run-up to the inauguration of president-elect Elizabeth Keane. Premiere date: 23 January, Channel 4

4/27 Fortitude season 2 Creator: Simon Donald Cast: Richard Dormer, Sofie Gråbøl, Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley, Parminder Nagra Plot: The quiet, isolated community is rocked by a terrifying new threat as the Antarctica noir drama returns Premiere date: 27 January, Sky Atlantic

5/27 Legion Creator: Noah Hawley Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza Plot: This X-Men spinoff focuses on David Haller, a mutant diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age. Premiere date: 9 February, FOX

6/27 The Walking Dead season 7B/8 Creator: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Khary Payton, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lennie James Plot: Following on from the fateful events seen in the chaotic midseason finale, Rick begins to recruit an army in his war against Negan and the Saviours. Premiere date: 13 February, FOX

7/27 24: Legacy Creator: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Manny Coto, Evan Katz Cast: Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Teddy Sears Plot: This spin-off replaces Jack Bauer with war hero Eric Carter who enlists the aid of CTU with preventing one of the largest terrorist attacks on US soil. Premiere date: 15 February, FOX

8/27 Billions season 2 Creator: Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin Cast: Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman Plot: District Attorney Chuck Rhoades Jr returns as he continues with his attempts to prove hedge fund manager Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod is corrupt. Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

9/27 Girls season 6 Creator: Lena Dunham Cast: Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver Plot: The final season of the drama will see Hannah and friends attempt to put things right with their troubled lives. Premiere date: February TBC, Sky Atlantic

10/27 Iron Fist Creator: Scott Buck Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, Rosario Dawson Plot: Marvel's latest Netflix show following Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist. Premiere date: 17 March, Netflix

11/27 Broadchurch season 3 Creator: Chris Chibnall Cast: Olivia Colman, David Tennant Plot: Not much is known about the ITV mystery drama's swansong save for the fact Detectives Miller and Hardy will reunite to work on a sexual assault case. Premiere date: Spring 2017, ITV1

12/27 Game of Thrones season 7 Creator: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss Cast: Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke Plot: With the HBO fantasy series gearing up to a close, this penultimate season will pick up where the last left off; with Cersei in power and the Mother of Dragons en route to Westeros. Premiere date: June 2017, Sky Atlantic

13/27 Sherlock season 4 Creator: Steven Moffatt, Mark Gatiss Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Toby Jones, Sacha Dhawan Plot: Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are back for three more episodes of the Beeb's beloved series that'll replace Moriarty with a new villain played by Toby Jones. Premiere date: 1 January, BBC One

14/27 I Love Dick Creator: Jil Soloway Cast: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne Plot: The Transparent creator's new show centres on a married couple whose relationship is put to the test when they both fall for the same professor. Premiere date: Summer 2017, Amazon Prime

15/27 Twin Peaks season 3 Creator: Mark Frost, David Lynch Cast: Everyone Plot: The majority of the original cast plus a host of new faces are returning for one of the most anticipated TV revivals of all time. Premiere date: 2O17 TBC, Sky Atlantic Sky Atlantic

16/27 Riviera Creator: Neil Jordan Cast: Julia Stiles, Monica Bellucci, Lena Olin, Iwan Rheon, Amr Waked Plot: The widow of a billionaire is shocked to discover that the fortune that maintained his immaculate, ever-so-tasteful lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder. Premiere date: 2017 TBC

17/27 Catastrophe season 3 Creator: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan Cast: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan, Ashley Jensen, Carrie Fisher, Mark Bonnar Plot: Sharon and Rob return as the two wayward souls thrown together after a brief affair. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear as Rob's mother in one of the actor's final screen roles. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4

18/27 Tin Star Creator: Rowan Joffe Cast: Christina Hendricks, Tim Roth Plot: This ten-part thriller, set in the Canadian Rockies, sees an expat British police officer take a stand against an oil company fronted by the mysterious Mrs Bradshaw leading to unprecedented bloodshed.

19/27 Britannia Creator: Jez Butterworth Cast: Kelly Reilly, David Morrissey, Zoë Wanamaker, Stanley Weber Plot: The first co-production between Sky and Amazon is ten-part Roman revenge drama set in 43AD. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic

20/27 The Defenders Creator: Douglas Petrie, Marco Ramirez Cast: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Élodie Yung ,Sigourney Weaver Plot: This mashup will see the lead characters of Netflix's four Marvel shows - Daredevil , Jessica Jones , Luke Cage and Iron Fist - unite in a bid to overcome forces in New York City. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix

21/27 Stranger Things season 2 Creator: The Duffer Brothers Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown Plot: The fate of Eleven is resolved as we return to Hawkins fo0r mote otherworldly shenanigans that'll undoubtedly involve the Upside-Down. Premiere date: Late 2017, Netflix

22/27 The Punisher Creator: Steve Lightfoot Cast: Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll Plot: Daredevil character Frank Castle returns as the vigilante who uses lethal methods to fight crime. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Netflix

23/27 The Leftovers season 3 Creator: Damon Lindelof Cast: Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Christopher Eccleston, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka, Liv Tyler, Regina King, Kevin Carroll Plot: The sorely underrated drama, focusing on the aftermath of a world which saw 2% of the world's population disappear, returns for a final time with the action relocated to Australia. Can Kevin Garvey find enlightenment following the climactic events of season two? Premiere date: April TBC, Sky Atlantic

24/27 American Gods Creator: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green Cast: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning Plot: This long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel focuses on Shadow Moon, who accepts a job offer from a strager who turns out to be the Norse god Odin. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Amazon Prime

25/27 Fargo season 3 Creator: Noah Hawley Cast: Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Scoot McNairy Plot: The Coen Brothers spin-off returns, this time following brothers Emit and Ray Stussy who get caught up in a tangle of corruption and deceit. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Channel 4

26/27 Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 Creator: Larry David Cast: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Mary Steenbergen Plot: Earlier this year, Larry David announced the return of his acclaimed HBO comedy series to the relief of fans the world over. There's no current release date but rest assured knowing David is currently somewhere in the world getting himself into awkward trouble for your viewing pleasure. Premiere date: 2017 TBC, Sky Atlantic Charles Fern

27/27 House of Cards season 5 Creator: Beau Willimon Cast: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Joel Kinnaman, Molly Parker Plot:<.b> There's no current airdate for Kevin and Claire Underwood's fifth outing but, going by the closing moments of season four (war's been waged and the First Lady has the upper hand over her husband), things will be more fraught than ever. Premiere date: Spring TBC, Netflix

Some fans have gotten desperate. As reported by Time, one has gone to incredible measures and paid $14,700 (£11,486) for a single pot of Szechuan sauce, alongside some Wasabi sauce.

"I just bought a really old car, while cleaning it I found a packet of this sauce.," the eBay listing reads. "After watching the recent episode of Rick and Morty I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was. Also, this comes with a packet of wasabi as well.”

Meanwhile, you can check out our review of the season three premiere here. For those looking for their next Rick and Morty fix, the second episode is expected to air this summer.