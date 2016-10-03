Benedict Cumberbatch has strongly hinted that the upcoming fourth season of Sherlock will be the last.

The Oscar-nominated actor has finished filming his latest turn as the famous detective, with the new episodes expected to air in January.

However, fans of the BBC drama might be concerned by his recent comments to British GQ, in which he admitted that wrapping shooting felt like “the end of an era”.

Cumberbatch, 40, told the November issue of the magazine that although he would “never say never” to reprising the lead role alongside Martin Freeman’s Doctor Watson, the popular show “felt complete”.

“It might be the end of an era. It feels like the end of an era, to be honest,” he said. “It goes to a place where it will be pretty hard to follow on immediately. We never say never on the show.

“I’d love to revisit it, I’d love to keep revisiting it, I stand by that, but in the immediate future we all have things that we want to crack on with and we’ve made something very complete as it is, so I think we’ll just wait and see. The idea of never playing him again is really galling.”

1/9 Best Sherlock moments Sherlock's 'dies' after he falls off the edge of St Bart's hospital. The nation mourned for all of five minutes before it was revealed that the super sleuth had faked his death

2/9 Best Sherlock moments Sherlock and Moriarty go in for a kiss - prompting shipping theories to crop up across the internet.

3/9 Best Sherlock moments Sherlock accidentally disrobes in Buckingham Palace in 'Scandal of Belgravia'.

4/9 Best Sherlock moments Sherlock and Watson play a drinking game during Watson's two-man stag do. The rest of the evening ends in typcically raucous style.

5/9 Best Sherlock moments Sherlock and Watson have a punch up in 'The Empty Hearse'. In possible the best fight since 'Bridget Jones's Diary', the pair tussled furiously when Sherlock surprised Watson by coming back from the dead.

6/9 Best Sherlock moments Molly and Sherlock's Christmas present was one of the sweetest moments between the pair. The romance that viewers want to happen.

7/9 Best Sherlock moments Sherlock exposes Sun journalist Kitty Riley, who pretends to be a big Sherlock fan.

8/9 Best Sherlock moments The series one finale of 'Sherlock' left fans on tenterhooks after Moriarty strapped a bomb to Watson in a standoff with the detective

9/9 Best Sherlock moments It was a partnership made in heaven - Sherlock and Watson meet for the first time.



Showrunners Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have commented on speculation that the end of Sherlock may be nigh before, notably at San Diego Comic Con in August, when the former emphasised that the team are taking it “one season at at time”. Hopefully, he reassured fans that he finds it “hard to imagine” not doing more series.

The fourth series of Sherlock will consist of three episodes, which the BBC has promised will be “the most shocking and surprising yet”.

The November issue of British GQ is on sale from Thursday