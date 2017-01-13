Sky has decided not to air an episode of the Sky Arts comedy series Urban Myths after a glimpse of Joseph Fiennes in the role of Michael Jackson in the series' trailer caused offense.

The episode centres on Jackson taking a road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 terror attacks.

"I'm so incredibly offended by it," Jackson's daughter Paris tweeted earlier in the week, "as i'm sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit."

The broadcaster said it was aiming for some light-hearted comedy and did not mean to upset anyone.

Sky said in a statement:

"We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family.

"We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."

Other episodes in the series, which will still be broadcast, centre on Hitler (Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon) and “Hitler’s friend” (Harry Potter star Rupert Grint) as they work on some early artwork. and Cary Grant (Ben Chaplin) and Dr. Timothy Leary (Aidan Gillen) taking LSD.

Following his casting, which caused controversy at the time, Fiennes defended the decision, saying Jackson’s skin colour “probably [became] closer to my colour than his original colour,” adding: “I’m a white, middle-class guy from London… I’m as shocked as you may be.”