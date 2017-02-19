Robert Irwin made his solo television debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon - and he surely would have made his dad extremely proud.

Following in his footsteps, the 13-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin portrayed all the same intelligence, enthusiasm, and charm that made the Australian naturalist so internationally beloved.

Indeed, Steve Irwin himself made several appearances on The Tonight Show back when it was hosted by Jay Leno, before sadly passing away in 2006 after a fatal injury by a stingray barb, while filming a documentary on the Great Barrier Reef.

"It's just in my blood," Robert told Fallon on the show. "I've actually grown up at Australian zoos, so I think I'm the luckiest kid on planet Earth."

He also helped the talk show host to overcome his fears, by introducing him to a few of his favourite animals; including African dwarf crocodile Beetlejuice, screaming armadillo Mickey, red-tailed boa Lady, and sloth Valentino.



Robert appeared on the show ahead of the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner on 13 May, a yearly fundraiser in aid of conservation charities.