Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are “deeply saddened” by the death of close friend Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, a spokesperson has told Sky News.

Tomkinson was found dead at her London flat today aged 45.

The god-daughter of the Prince of Wales had been diagnosed with a brain tumour by doctors last January.

They discovered the tumour in her pituitary gland and further tests revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition.

Palmer-Tomkinson became famous as an 'it girl', her activities during the week being recounted in a ghostwritten column in the Sunday Times.

She went on to appear in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! along with celebrity specials of Blind Date and A Place in the Sun.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed.”