Streaming services such as Amazon and Netflix rarely ever discuss numbers, whether revealing viewing figures or how much their respected original programming costs.

However, when it comes to talking about each others’ spending habits, often both companies’ bosses are much more open to discussion.

When asked why Netflix didn’t purchase the rights to The Grand Tour, despite having Top Gear streaming on the service, boss Ted Sarandos explained the show wasn’t worth the amount Amazon paid.

"That's an under-reported number,” Sarandos said in response to the rumoured $160 million figure. “It was about a quarter of a billion dollars.”

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







5 show all Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

While promoting the car show in the US, Jeremy Clarkson finally discussed the price of The Grand Tour, remaining vague but poking fun at Netflix’s $250 million accusations.

“Amazon spent far less than Netflix would have you believe,” he told CNN. “It’s no way near as expensive as people have been saying.”

Asked whether he knows how much is spent on the show, Clarkson responded: “Of course I do. And I wouldn’t tell you. We don’t talk about how much money we’re earning, that’s just a very British thing. I mean, look at me. Do I look like I’m earning millions of dollars a year.”

Jeremy Clarkson interview with CNN



Meanwhile, The Grand Tour has been breaking Amazon streaming records, becoming the most-watched debut in the service’s history. Episode two - the trailer for which you can watch here - is out now.