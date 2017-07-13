Earlier this week, it was reported that Kermit the Frog voice actor Steve Whitmire was to step down from the role after 30 years - however, in a new open letter, it's been revealed he was in actual fact fired by Muppets bosses.
Matt Vogel was announced as Whitmire's replacement having voiced the beloved amphibian character in various TV shows and films since 1990.
The reason for his departure had been unclear until an open letter he posted to his blog Muppet Pundit which expresses his sadness over being fired last October.
The letter reads:
"As I am sure you can imagine, I have experienced every possible emotion since October 2016, when I received a phone call from The Muppets Studio’s executives to say they were recasting. Through a new business representative, I have offered multiple remedies to their two stated issues which had never been mentioned to me prior to that phone call. I wish that we could have sat down, looked each other in the eye, and discussed what was on their minds before they took such a drastic action.
Whitmire, the man also behind Sesame Street's Ernie as well as Rizzo the Rat, had worked on the Muppets since 1978 peforming in several projects from Muppets creator Jim Henson, including David Bowie film Labyrinth.
He has voiced Kermit since 1990 following Henson's death.
In a touch of life imitating art, new Kermit Vogel - a Muppets puppeteer since the 90s - previously played Kermit imitator Constantine in 2014 film Muppets Most Wanted.
