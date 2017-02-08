Chili’s lifts ban on Pam Beesly Halpert to The Office US fans’ delight

There’s enormous affection for The Office US out there, maybe even more so than Friends by this point, it’s just not quite as visible and thankfully hasn’t been mined as hard with ceaseless personality quizzes and interview questions about movie versions.

Fans’ investment in the show was clear when Pam actress Jenna Fischer posted a selfie outside a Chili’s this week with the caption “Should I try to go in?”, attracting nearly 120,000 retweets.

Why the huge response? That’s because Pam was banned from Chili’s for sneaking drinks while hopelessly drunk in season 2 episode ‘The Dundies’.

“We hope you felt God tonight,” Chili’s official account replied, referencing one of Fischer’s lines in the episode, later going all out with a press release:

‘Effective immediately, Chili’s® Grill & Bar has removed the longstanding ban on a Scranton, Pennsylvania woman who allegedly caused a disturbance during a company awards party held at a Chili’s near the Pennsylvania town of Scranton.

Should I try to go in? pic.twitter.com/HDpPqzA0by — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 6, 2017

@jennafischer we hope you felt God tonight. — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017

BREAKING: Chili’s lifts permanent ban on Pam (@JennaFischer), welcomes her back to any #Chilis restaurant: https://t.co/jw76381O8K — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017

The woman, Pam Beesly Halpert, received a prestigious award for having the whitest sneakers in the company.

After thanking her shoes and coworkers, the woman declared, “I feel God in this Chili’s tonight.”

“After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban,” said Kelli Valade, President of Chili’s. “Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms.”’

It’s good to see Chili’s acknowledging its place in The Office history despite the obvious negative association, maybe if we lobby hard enough they’ll fund the first branch of Shoe La La.