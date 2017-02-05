After last season's fairly rocky post-Clarkson era start, opening with a ratings drop and ending with Chris Evans' departure from the show, Top Gear now returns with a re-adjusted line-up.
Matt LeBlanc now takes the centre seat, with support from co-hosts Rory Reid and Chris Harris, in the first trailer for season 24; placing the focus squarely away from any internal dramas, and onto the series' penchant for high-octane automotive stunts.
That includes drifting a 1,036bhp Ferrari FXX K, a car chase with Aston Martin’s new DB11, racing across the Kazakhstan wilderness, and picking up naked hitchhikers in an Avtoros Shaman.
Though the BBC may be hoping to develop the trio of LeBlanc, Reid, and Harris as the new Clarkson, Hammond, and May -with the latter starring in their own Amazon show, The Grand Tour - it appears LeBlanc is still essentially acting as the show's main host for now, with the others bumped up from their previous, smaller supporting roles.
LeBlanc signed a reported £2 million deal to remain on Top Gear; with Patrick Holland, BBC Two's Channel Editor, stating at the time: "I am thrilled that Matt LeBlanc is returning to Top Gear. He's a huge talent whose love of cars is infectious. I can't wait for the series to return to BBC Two next year."
The post-Clarkson Top Gear era in pictures
-
1/21
Chris Evans hosting the new Top Gear, replacing Jeremy Clarkson
BBC Worldwide
-
2/21
Damian Lewis crawls out of his car after a ride with The Stig
BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman
-
3/21
Matt LeBlanc has taken over co-hosting duties from Richard Hammond and James May
BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer
-
4/21
Damian Lewis seemed to enjoy his time on Top Gear
BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman
-
5/21
Damian Lewis and The Stig
BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman
-
6/21
Sharleen Spiteri and The Stig
BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman
-
7/21
Top Gear introduces some special guests for the second episode
BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer
-
8/21
Testing out a McLaren 675 LT
BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman
-
9/21
Eddie Jordan, Seasick Steve and Sharleen Spiteri on Top Gear
BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer
-
10/21
Chris Evans hits the track on Top Gear
BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman
-
11/21
It's time for a South African challenge on Top Gear
BBC Worldwide/Desmond Louw
-
12/21
Chris Evans and Matt LeBLanc take Top Gear to Blackpool
BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman
-
13/21
It's tug of war time in Blackpool during the first new episode of Top Gear
BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman
-
14/21
Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc have a lot to live up to on Top Gear
BBC Worldwide
-
15/21
Seasick Steve and Tinie Tempah join Chris Evans for an off-road race on Top Gear
BBC Worldwide/Desmond Louw
-
16/21
Matt LeBlanc on the set of the new Top Gear
BBC WORLDWIDE
-
17/21
The Stig with the Mini Cooper used as part of new segment Star in a Rallycross Car
BBC WORLDWIDE
-
18/21
Actor Jesse Eisenberg with Stig
BBC WORLDWIDE
-
19/21
Chef Gordon Ramsay with Stig
BBC WORLDWIDE
-
20/21
Jesse Eisenberg does a lap of the Top Gear circuit
BBC WORLDWIDE
-
21/21
Jesse Eisenberg and Gordon Ramsay in the Top Gear studio
BBC WORLDWIDE
Mark Linsey, Director of BBC Studios added: "Matt was hugely popular with Top Gear viewers last series with his humour, warmth and obvious passion for cars and for the show, so I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s agreed to come back and do more for us."
Top Gear is yet to set an air date.Reuse content