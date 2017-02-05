After last season's fairly rocky post-Clarkson era start, opening with a ratings drop and ending with Chris Evans' departure from the show, Top Gear now returns with a re-adjusted line-up.

Matt LeBlanc now takes the centre seat, with support from co-hosts Rory Reid and Chris Harris, in the first trailer for season 24; placing the focus squarely away from any internal dramas, and onto the series' penchant for high-octane automotive stunts.

That includes drifting a 1,036bhp Ferrari FXX K, a car chase with Aston Martin’s new DB11, racing across the Kazakhstan wilderness, and picking up naked hitchhikers in an Avtoros Shaman.

Though the BBC may be hoping to develop the trio of LeBlanc, Reid, and Harris as the new Clarkson, Hammond, and May -with the latter starring in their own Amazon show, The Grand Tour - it appears LeBlanc is still essentially acting as the show's main host for now, with the others bumped up from their previous, smaller supporting roles.

LeBlanc signed a reported £2 million deal to remain on Top Gear; with Patrick Holland, BBC Two's Channel Editor, stating at the time: "I am thrilled that Matt LeBlanc is returning to Top Gear. He's a huge talent whose love of cars is infectious. I can't wait for the series to return to BBC Two next year."

The post-Clarkson Top Gear era in pictures







21 show all The post-Clarkson Top Gear era in pictures







































1/21 Chris Evans hosting the new Top Gear, replacing Jeremy Clarkson BBC Worldwide

2/21 Damian Lewis crawls out of his car after a ride with The Stig BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

3/21 Matt LeBlanc has taken over co-hosting duties from Richard Hammond and James May BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer

4/21 Damian Lewis seemed to enjoy his time on Top Gear BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

5/21 Damian Lewis and The Stig BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

6/21 Sharleen Spiteri and The Stig BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

7/21 Top Gear introduces some special guests for the second episode BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer

8/21 Testing out a McLaren 675 LT BBC World Wide/Mark Yeoman

9/21 Eddie Jordan, Seasick Steve and Sharleen Spiteri on Top Gear BBC World Wide/Jeff Spicer

10/21 Chris Evans hits the track on Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman

11/21 It's time for a South African challenge on Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Desmond Louw

12/21 Chris Evans and Matt LeBLanc take Top Gear to Blackpool BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman

13/21 It's tug of war time in Blackpool during the first new episode of Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Mark Yeoman

14/21 Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc have a lot to live up to on Top Gear BBC Worldwide

15/21 Seasick Steve and Tinie Tempah join Chris Evans for an off-road race on Top Gear BBC Worldwide/Desmond Louw

16/21 Matt LeBlanc on the set of the new Top Gear BBC WORLDWIDE

17/21 The Stig with the Mini Cooper used as part of new segment Star in a Rallycross Car BBC WORLDWIDE

18/21 Actor Jesse Eisenberg with Stig BBC WORLDWIDE

19/21 Chef Gordon Ramsay with Stig BBC WORLDWIDE

20/21 Jesse Eisenberg does a lap of the Top Gear circuit BBC WORLDWIDE

21/21 Jesse Eisenberg and Gordon Ramsay in the Top Gear studio BBC WORLDWIDE



Mark Linsey, Director of BBC Studios added: "Matt was hugely popular with Top Gear viewers last series with his humour, warmth and obvious passion for cars and for the show, so I couldn’t be more delighted that he’s agreed to come back and do more for us."

Top Gear is yet to set an air date.