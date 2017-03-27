Give a viewership of millions an internet connection with which to theorise with one another, and pretty soon they’re going to figure out what’s going on in your show.

This is the problem facing HBO’s Westworld, which is currently in the writing stage of its second season.

“Reddit has already figured out the third episode twist, so we’re changing that right now,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan said during a Westworld panel at the 24th annual Paleyfest in LA this week.

“It’s annoying sometimes when people guess the twists and then blog about it, but the engagement is gratifying, on one level, because if someone guesses your twist, it means you’ve done an adequate job [of structuring the series]. “You can’t complain when people are that engaged. It’s very gratifying—but stop doing it, please.”

It’s odd that a small portion of fans having guessed a twist should mean this twist is completely removed from the show’s narrative, but at least whatever Nolan is replacing it with he’s excited about.

“We’re writing right now — we’re terribly excited about what we’re writing,” Nolan added of the new scripts.

Teasing the new season’s events, executive producer Robert Patino chimed in: “There will be a story, and it will f*ck with the metaphysical at some point” (as if it hasn’t already).

Westworld is expected to return in 2018, when we might get to see the hinted at Samurai World.

Nolan wouldn’t discuss the potential new park, but Ed Harris insisted his character wouldn’t be found there.

“It’s ‘Man in Black’,” he joked, not ‘Man in a Samurai Suit’.”