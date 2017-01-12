Nominated for five BAFTA awards including BEST LEADING ACTOR Andrew Garfield and three Golden Globes including BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA and BEST DIRECTOR Mel Gibson, HACKSAW RIDGE is the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss. This film is set on Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, in which Doss saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front line without a weapon as he believed that whilst war was justified, killing was wrong.

