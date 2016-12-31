China has announced a ban on ivory in what is being hailed as a “game changer” for Africa’s endangered elephant.

Beijing says ivory trading and processing, other than the auctions of “legitimately” sourced antiques, will be outlawed by the end of March 2017.

Conservationists say the move against the Chinese market, which is estimated to buy 70 per cent of the world’s ivory, also puts pressure on neighbouring Hong Kong and Britain to remove loopholes.

Kenyan rangers stand guard around the controlled burning of illegal ivory during the 'world's biggest' ivory bonfire Getty

“This is great news that will shut down the world’s largest market for elephant ivory,” said Wildlife Conservation Society Asia director Aili King.

“This is a game-changer for Africa’s elephants. We call on all other countries with legal domestic ivory markets to follow China’s lead and close their markets as well.”

WWF-China chief executive Lo Sze Ping added: “Closing the world’s largest legal ivory market will deter people in China and beyond from buying ivory, and make it harder for ivory traffickers to sell their illegal stocks.”

China’s State Council said African ivory, a status symbol priced at around $1,100 (£891) per kilo, will be phased out from 31 March.

Prince William visits Vietnam to fight against illegal ivory trade

“To better protect elephants and better tackle the illegal trade… China will gradually stop the processing and sale of ivory for commercial purposes,” it said in a statement.

The state-owned Xinhua news agency says the ban will affect 34 processing enterprises and 143 designated trading venues.

The move follows a promise by Beijing to widen the ban of imports brought in before 1975, but the exemption on antique auctions, which will be allowed to continue under “strict supervision”, leaves a potentially gaping loophole.

In pictures: Kenya stages largest ivory burn in history







15 show all In pictures: Kenya stages largest ivory burn in history



























1/15 Reuters

2/15 Traditional Maasai tribesmen pose for a photograph near elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, stacked onto a pyre at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 28, 2016. Reuters

3/15 A Kenya Wildlife Services ranger guards the burning of an estimated 105 tonnes of Elephant tusks confiscated ivory from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. Reuters

4/15 Reuters

5/15 Reuters

6/15 Reuters

7/15 Reuters

8/15 Reuters

9/15 Reuters

10/15 Reuters

11/15 Reuters

12/15 Reuters

13/15 Reuters

14/15 Reuters

15/15 Reuters

Between 800 and 900 cases of ivory smuggling are uncovered in mainland China each year, according to customs figures, and more than half of the legitimate ivory business is linked to illegal trade.

Over the past decade, an estimated 100,000 elephants were lost to poaching, and Africa’s elephant population has dropped by an estimated 111,000 down to 415,000.

A campaign to actually legalise international ivory trade, believing that such a move could actually help save Africa's elephant, was voted away earlier this year.

WWF-UK wildlife charity acting chief executive Glyn Davies, who says an elephant is poached every 15 minutes, told The Times: “China has shown good leadership and we are now looking to other markets to close legal trade and implement stricter enforcement measures.”

The last Conservative Party manifesto promised to outlaw all ivory trading, but Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom’s recent ban allowed for sales of pre-1947 antiques.

Charlie Mayhew, chief executive of African wildlife charity Tusk, which has Prince William as patron, said: “It emphasises the need for the UK to move swiftly and follow suit.”

The Duke of Cambridge has accused world governments of generally giving out "mixed messages" on the subject and called for a total ivory ban in Britain.