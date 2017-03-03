Nearly 30 years ago, scientists developed a computer model of the Earth’s climate that predicted the level of global warming – to the ridicule of ‘sceptics’ at a time when there still seemed to be a debate over the issue.

Now two leading researchers have compared the model’s results with what actually happened over the last three decades and, to their surprise, found they were “very similar”.

For example, when it was first made the model came up with unexpected forecast of little or no warming in the Southern Ocean.

Observed changes in temperature between 1961–1990 and 1991–2015 ( Ronald Stouffer and Syukuro Manabe )

To date, this has been borne out by the actual measurements, although a longer period would be required to confirm this trend.

The model also showed warming concentrated in the northern hemisphere, extending down into the continental landmasses of North America, Europe and Asia.

Writing in the journal Nature Climate Change, Dr Ronald Stouffer, head of the climate and ecosystem group at Princeton University, and Dr Syukuro Manabe, a senior meteorologist at the same US college, said they had not expected the model to be so accurate.

“It is quite surprising that the observed and projected pattern of surface temperature change are very similar to each other,” they wrote.

“It … suggests that the model likely contains the key physical processes that control the geographical pattern of global warming at the earth surface.”

They said the model was unlikely to have had the correct distribution of thermal forcing – the factors causing the temperature to rise – but this did appear to be “critical”.

The paper noted a number of other similarities.

“Comparing the observed change with the model projections, one notes that the land areas warm faster than adjacent ocean areas in both the model and in the observations,” the scientists said.

“The warming tends to be largest in high northern latitudes due mainly to the positive albedo feedback of snow and sea ice.

“In the model results, warming is a minimum in the northern North Atlantic: this is not so pronounced in the observations.

“In the model, this minimum is attributable not only to deep, convective mixing of heat but also to the weakening of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation [a pattern of major currents].

“In sharp contrast to most of the high northern latitudes, temperature change is small in the Southern Ocean in the model results. The area of small temperature change is also seen in the observations.

“If the observed trend of little or no warming continues in the Southern Ocean, it will confirm this surprising early model finding.”

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Overall they concluded that the model had made “reliable projections of the warming pattern” and they were “very much encouraged” by its level of accuracy.

“As the observational record lengthens, this evaluation should be made again, potentially using more climate variables,” they added.

“The success of these projections will increase our confidence in current model projections of future climate changes.”