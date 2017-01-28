Delays to Government's climate change-fighting plan 'deeply concerning'

Delays in the publication of the Government’s key strategy to fight climate change are “deeply concerning”, a leading MP has said.

The Independent revealed that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which is responsible for climate change after Theresa May abolished the dedicated department, has dropped a target date of the end of March to publish the Emissions Reduction Plan.

The report was supposed to come out last year but there are concerns that civil servants are too busy working on the UK’s departure from the European Union to give the plan the attention it needs.

Activist lawyers at ClientEarth argue the Government has been in breach of legal requirements to come up with a way to cut emissions for years and failing to hit the March deadline could prompt it to take the Government to court.

​Iain Wright MP, Chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, told The Independent that Climate Change Minister Nick Hurd had only this month told the committee the plan would be published in March.

“We very much hope that the Government remains committed to this deadline,” he said.

“Any further delays would be deeply concerning given the need to give investors, businesses and households certainty around how the Government intends to meet its future carbon budget commitments.

“We recognise that delivering against our climate change commitments will involve some tough choices, especially as future changes will need to have a more direct impact on tackling carbon emissions of our businesses and households.

“But the Prime Minister needs to show she is serious about taking decisions for the long-term and not shying away from the difficult issues.”

1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

The repeated delays to the Emissions Reduction Plan “risk giving the impression that the Government’s policy cannot keep pace with its rhetoric”, Mr Wright added.

“Delivering against our climate change targets has had cross-Government support since the Climate Change Act was passed in 2008,” he said.

“We have to begin to wonder what Government has been doing since 2015 to ensure the UK continues to deliver on its legally binding carbon reduction commitments if it continues to delay publication.”