Concern about climate change in America has returned to record levels as global warming denier Donald Trump becomes the 45th US President, according to a new poll.

The survey found 61 per cent were either “very” or “somewhat” concerned by the rising temperatures, Business Green reported. This is just short of the record figure of 62 per cent in 2008.

And the idea that climate change — already linked to increases in the number of severe storms, floods, droughts and deadly heatwaves — will harm people alive today has gained ground.

The poll, by the Yale Programme on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Centre for Climate Change Communication, found 46 per cent believed their own family would be harmed, up by five percentage points since 2015.

And 59 per cent thought other Americans would suffer because of climate change, up 10 points, while 65 per cent believed people in developing countries would be harmed, up 12 points.

Dr Anthony Leiserowitz, of Yale University, who worked on the survey, said: “Despite the election of a president who has described global warming as a hoax, Americans are increasingly convinced global warming is happening and are more worried about it.

“This indicates that on this issue, there is a growing gap between the views of the American public and the incoming Trump administration.”

A recent study found the US would witness ‘dangerous’ climate change — estimated to kick in after a rise of about 2C — about 10 to 20 years before the global average reaches that point.

The heavily populated US north-east is expected to have warmed by 3C when the rest of the world reaches 2C.

The poll, of more than 1,200 people in the US, found 55 per cent backed the idea that human activity was causing the climate to change, once again the highest level since 2008.

About 60 per cent said the issue was “extremely”, “very” or “somewhat” important on a personal level.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Mr Trump has suggested he will withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

But the poll found this could be unpopular among voters — 69 per cent thought the US should remain a signatory to the international deal, while just 13 per cent backed scrapping it.

And 70 per cent said they favoured restrictions on the amount of emissions from coal-fired power plants — for climate change and health reasons — even if this meant they had to pay more for their electricity.

Dr Edward Maibach, of George Mason University, said: “Americans across party lines support participating in the Paris international agreement, limiting carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants, and using regulations and/or taxes to limit global warming.”