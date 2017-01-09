Global warming is creating a vicious feedback loop that could increase the number of wildfires in alpine areas, scientists have warned.

After fire sweeps through an area, it can effectively clears the land and the researchers found the first species to recolonise it were woody shrubs.

A wildfire was found to increase the rate of new shrub seedlings by up to 33 times in a study of the Australian Alps.

Unfortunately such plants are much more flammable than tussock grass and other types of plants found in similar environments.

Writing in the journal, Global Change Biology, the scientists said: “In alpine and tundra environments, temperatures, shrub cover and the frequency and severity of fire have all increased in the last few decades.

“These changes mean that the warming-shrub-fire feedback identified here is likely to have already strengthened.

“If this is the case, other non-woody communities will become shrubbier and more flammable, the effects of which, will have significant consequences for carbon sequestration [such as attempts to absorb carbon from the atmosphere by growing trees or plants], water supply and biodiversity.”

Among the more alarming findings made by scientists in recent years has been the numbers of positive feedback loops in which increasing temperatures cause an effect that causes the mercury to rise even higher.

For example, the melting of ice to reveal darker land or water means more of the sun’s energy is absorbed as heat. Melting ice is also releasing trapped greenhouse gases like methane from the Arctic tundra.

The researchers, from the universities of Melbourne, Charles Darwin and La Trobe, all in Australia, said global warming was already having a dramatic effect on growth rates for shrubs.

This ‘greening’ effect, as it has been dubbed, has been seized on by climate science deniers, sceptics and ‘lukewarmists’ as evidence of the benefits of any global warming.

However the researchers’ findings suggested this might be a problem because it would provide more fuel for wildfires to burn.

“Our findings indicate that for tall shrubs, a one degree Celsius increase in mean growing season temperature will result in a doubling of growth rates and a potential increase in survival,” they wrote.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

“The consequence of these demographic effects will likely manifest as shrub thickening within and at shrub community boundaries. This in turn, will facilitate shrub establishment, via increased seed pools, into non-shrubby communities.

“Landscape flammability, and thus fire, are also likely to increase as a result of warming effects on shrub seedling vital rates.”

So while more carbon will be absorbed by the extra plant material, more will be released back into the atmosphere by the increasing number of wildfires.

In 2009, wildfires killed more than 200 people as they swept through alpine areas of Victoria state in Australia.

The forests of the west coast of the US, particularly in upland areas, have also been devastated by fires.

Wildfires do occur naturally, but a study in October found global warming had doubled the amount of forest lost in this way in the US West.