Pressure is building on the Government to outline how it will mitigate against the biggest risks from climate change after ministers were criticised for "burying" a report highlighting the major global warming threats to Britain.

Climate change experts have called on the Government to clarify its environmental policies on issues from public health to food prices after the Independent reported that the latest UK Climate Change Risk Assessment Report was quietly released on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) website on 18 January.

The report included a warning that the number of deaths attributed to extreme weather could double and said there was a “significant risk” to food supplies as well as the prospect of infrastructure damage from flooding.

'Dangerous' climate change could arrive as early as 2050

However, there was no statement or speech made by the Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

And on the day the report was released the official Defra Twitter account posted three tweets relating to the storage of slurry and bird flu, rather than highlighting the report.

Daniel Johns, who sits on the Committee on Climate Change, which compiled the report, said he wanted to see Government policy altered to take account of the findings.

He told the Independent: “We do now expect to see how ministers are taking account of climate change risks in relevant new policies and initiatives.

“For example, the forthcoming 25 year environment plan from Defra should recognise that climate change is expected to place additional pressures on important species and habitats, and current policies will have to be strengthened significantly to avoid further deterioration.

“When it comes to housing and the planning system, ministers should be clear how the increasing risks from flooding and high temperatures are being addressed."

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



























1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Michael Taylor, an energy analyst at the International Renewable Energy Agency, said Ms Leadsom should now address MPs on the risks posed by climate change.

“When will UK parliament be briefed on the Climate Change Risk Assessment?” he wrote on Twitter. “Appears to be lots of work to do.”

Academics at UK universities also called on the Environment Secretary to actively publicise the report.

Labour’s shadow minister for climate change attacked the Government’s “sly subterfuge” in quietly releasing the report.

“The UK government has opted to tone down the volume when it comes to the truth about the risks we face from climate change,” Barry Gardiner said.

“What this shows is the government’s cynical belief that as long as it publicly says it accepts the science then that is enough.

“But government is about decision and action not about promulgation and assertion. Accepting the science means acting upon it.”

A Government source said a news story was published on the official Government online channel, gov.uk, which was “standard practice” for such a report.

Here are the six “priority risk areas” the Government didn’t want to publicise:

Food supply

Food prices could rise as a result of extreme weather events, the report states. “Occasional spikes” in the cost of food production would lead to “volatile” prices as well as the longer term impact on the UK’s ability to grow its own crops if nothing is done to address the declining quality of soils and projected water shortages.

Deaths

Severe heatwaves are expected to “become the norm” by the 2040s, the report says. The number of premature heat-related deaths is forecast to more than triple by the middle of the century, resulting in around 6,000 deaths each year.

Water shortages

Difficult trade-offs between industry, farming and the public water supply are predicted as climate change reduces the amount of water that can be used, especially in the drier months, the report indicates. It says action is needed to reduce demand and leakage to meet the additional needs of a growing population.

Flooding

The report says climate change may lead to increases in heavy rainfall and increased risks of flooding by 2050. There could also be erosion of the UK’s coastline, which would impact property values and business revenues and in “extreme cases the viability of communities”.

Pests and diseases

A warmer, wetter climate will allow pests to extend their range, the report says, with the potential for tropical diseases to become prevalent in the UK. Diseases such as malaria, West Nile fever, dengue fever and Lyme disease have expanded in Europe in recent years.

Natural environment

Wildlife, marine ecosystems and biodiversity are threatened by climate change, the report warns. Projected increases in soil aridity and wildfire risks will exacerbate existing pressures such as pollution, habitat loss and invasive species, it adds.