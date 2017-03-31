Greenland’s coastal glaciers are ‘doomed’ after hitting tipping point 20 years ago

The glaciers and ice caps on coastal Greenland are “doomed” to melt after reaching a tipping point 20 years ago, according to a new study.

The vast Greenland ice sheet contains the second largest amount of land ice on the planet, after Antarctica.

If it was all to melt, sea levels would rise by more than seven metres (about 24 feet), which would flood low-lying cities across much of the world.

The east coast of Greenland (Google Earth)

The new research helps explain why the coastal ice, which would only raise sea levels by 3.8cm by 2100, has been melting with alarming speed.

Professor Ian Howat, a glaciologist at Ohio State University, said: “These peripheral glaciers and ice caps can be thought of as colonies of ice that are in rapid decline, many of which will likely disappear in the near future.

“In that sense, you could say that they’re ‘doomed’. However, the ice sheet itself is still not ‘doomed’ in the same way.

“The vast interior ice sheet is more climatologically isolated than the surrounding glaciers and ice caps.

“Also, since this ‘tipping point’ was reached in the late 90s before warming really took off, it indicates that these peripheral glaciers are very sensitive and, potentially, ephemeral relative to the timescales of response of the ice sheet.”

Before 1997, meltwater was trapped by an area of snow called firn, where it would trickle down to the bottom layer, freeze and become ice, enabling the glaciers to grow.

But by that year so much meltwater was being produced that the firn became saturated and froze into ice. Since then, most of the meltwater has simply flowed over the top into the sea.

The study, described in a paper in the journal Nature Communications, provided “more evidence of rapid change and how it happens”, Professor Howat said.

The vast interior ice sheet could lose mass in the same way, but to a much lesser degree than the isolated glaciers and ice caps on the coast.

The paper said that before 1997 the growth of ice in the coastal areas had been only “marginally negative”.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

But after 1997 there had been a significant “acceleration” in the loss of ice which had been “almost exclusively driven by increased run-off, while precipitation remains constant”.

“It thus appears that the mass balance of Greenland’s [coastal glaciers and ice caps] crossed a tipping point in 1997, implying eventual long-term loss of the firn layer’s refreezing capacity,” the paper said.