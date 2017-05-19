Miles of ice sheets in the Antarctic are collapsing into the sea in a trend that scientists fear may indicate the early stage of an unstoppable disintegration.

The collapse of the most vulnerable parts of the ice sheet would cause the rising of the sea level, threatening some of the world's biggest coastal cities such as Miami, New York, Mumbai and Shanghai.

While the melting of the ice cap is widely known, scientists are trying to gather information about the rate at which it is occurring.

Although the predictions are worrying, The New York Times reports scientists still lack information over the future trajectory of the climate in Antarctica.

Computer forecasts suggested that if emissions continue at this rate to warm up the atmosphere, parts of Antarctica could break up rapidly, which could see the ocean rise six feet or more by the end of this century.

This would be double the maximum increase that an international climate panel projected four years ago.

Robert M. DeConto of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told The New York Times the latest forecast “could be decades too fast, or decades too slow”.

Since 1950, temperatures in the Antarctic Peninsula have risen by about half a degree Celsius each decade, which is much faster than the global average.

With the ocean getting warmer and speeding up the ice flow, American and British scientific agencies are now working together to get a better understanding of the rate of the collapse in the most vulnerable areas.

It could be years before this study brings a set of answers but urgent insight into the potential speed at which sea level could rise is crucial.

According to the US paper, scientists from Columbia University are now mapping the structure and depth of a specific ice shelf, a floating chunk of ice larger than California called Ross.

World news in pictures







51 show all World news in pictures



































































































1/51 19 May 2017 French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a visit to the troops of France's Barkhane counter-terrorism operation in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali EPA

2/51 19 May 2017 French President Emmanuel Macron, visits soldiers of Operation Barkhane, France's largest overseas military operation, in Gao, Northern Mali, AP

3/51 18 May 2017 Israeli soldiers fire tear gas during clashes with Palestinian protesters after a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus EPA

4/51 18 May 2017 Palestinians attack a passing vehicle belonging to an Israeli settler near the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus Reuters

5/51 17 May 2017 The parliament building is seen through flare smoke during a demonstration of uniformed officers marking a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece Reuters

6/51 17 May 2017 Iranian President and candidate in the upcoming presidential elections Hassan Rouhani speaks during a campaign rally in the northwestern city of Ardabil Getty Images

7/51 16 May 2017 The skyline of Dubai is pictured from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world standing at 828 metres Getty Images

8/51 16 May 2017 A makeshift altar with a cup of coffee, water glass and newspaper headlining the story of slain Mexican journalist Javier Valdez is pictured in a cafe previously frequented by Valdez in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico Getty Images

9/51 16 May 2017 France's newly appointed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe walks out his home in Paris, before going to the Hotel Matignon Getty Images

10/51 15 May 2017 An investigator works near wreckage at the site where a Learjet 35 crashed in Carlstadt, New Jersey Reuters

11/51 15 May 2017 Ahmad Khan Rahimi, an Afghan-born US citizen accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, appears with Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori in Union County Superior Court for a hearing in Elizabeth, New Jersey Reuters

12/51 15 May 2017 Ahmad Khan Rahimi, an Afghan-born US citizen accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, appears in Union County Superior Court for a hearing in Elizabeth, New Jersey Reuters

13/51 15 May 2017 National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White Hous AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

14/51 15 May 2017 A television plays a news report on US President Donald Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House in Washington Reuters

15/51 15 May 2017 German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures to French President Emmanuel Macron after addressing a press conference at the chancellery in Berlin Getty

16/51 11 May 2017 The Borobudur temple seen illuminated during celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

17/51 11 May 2017 Buddhist followers walk around the Borobudur temple during Pradaksina procession as a part of celebrations for Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia Getty Images

18/51 10 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela Reuters

19/51 10 May 2017 Protesters denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

20/51 10 May 2017 Protesters outside a federal building in Los Angeles, California denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump Getty Images

21/51 10 May 2017 Isabel Cardenas holds a sign in Los Angeles, California as protestors denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government Getty Images

22/51 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

23/51 10 May 2017 Protesters on an overpass above the 101 freeway denounce the firing of FBI Director James Comey by US President Donald Trump amid investigations into possible collusion between Trump advisors and the Russian government in Los Angeles, California Getty Images

24/51 10 May 2017 Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq Reuters

25/51 10 May 2017 Alibaba employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

26/51 10 May 2017 Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang and employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province Reuters

27/51 10 May 2017 Indian villagers and forestry workers gather around the carcass of an elephant as it lies near railway tracks after being struck by a passenger train at Kiranchandra Tea Garden, some 30kms, from Siliguri Getty Images

28/51 9 May 2017 A woman and a girl run away as riot security forces and demonstrators clash during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

29/51 9 May 2017 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tariba, Venezuela Reuters

30/51 9 May 2017 Protestors linked to streets movements install an inflatable figure resembling former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dressed as a prisoner in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil EPA

31/51 9 May 2017 Messages are seen on plastic containers filled with faeces, called 'Poopootovs', which is a play on Molotov cocktails, before they are thrown at security forces during protests, in addition to the usual rocks and petrol bombs, in Caracas, Venezuela. The messages read, 'Freedom', 'Free Venezuela', 'For the future', 'For Venezuela', 'This is you', 'For the political prisoners', 'Murderers', 'GNB you are this' and 'For our children' Reuters

32/51 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel and Helio Neto, Chapocoense survivors of the air crash in Colombia last November, visit the spot of the accident near La Union, Colombia Getty Images

33/51 9 May 2017 Allan Ruschel, a Brazilian player who survived the air crash in which most of the Chapocoense football team died in Colombia last November, hugs the firewoman who helped him on the night of the accident, at la Union, Antioquia Getty Images

34/51 9 May 2017 Alan Ruschel, Chapocoense survivor of the air crash in Colombia last November, in La Union, Colombia, for their final match against Colombian team Atletico Nacional for the Recopa Sudamericana Getty Images

35/51 9 May 2017 Family and friends mourn the death of their loved ones during the massive wake in San Isidro Chilchotla, Puebla state, Mexico Getty Images

36/51 9 May 2017 US former President Barack Obama is silhouetted as he leaves the stage at the end of his speech during the third edition of 'Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit' focussing on new technologies for feeding the globe, from agriculture to distribution in Milan Getty Images

37/51 9 May 2017 A protestor holds stones to throw at police forces during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

38/51 9 May 2017 Police forces shoot at protestors during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

39/51 9 May 2017 Protestors stand by burning barricades during a violent service delivery protest in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, South Africa EPA

40/51 9 May 2017 Russian servicemen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

41/51 9 May 2017 Russian servicewomen march at Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow Getty Images

42/51 8 May 2017 A demonstrator performs on a violin during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

43/51 8 May 2017 A Venezuelan opposition demonstrator waves a flag at the riot police in a clash during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caraca Getty Images

44/51 8 May 2017 Demonstrators help another protestor during clashes with members of the National Bolivarian Guard (GNB) in Caracas, Venezuela EPA

45/51 8 May 2017 Canada geese (Branta canadensis) swin floodwaters near a house in St-Eustache, Quebec, Canada EPA

46/51 8 May 2017 Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) bring sand bags to protect the library and the city hall by floodwaters in Oka, Quebec, Canada EPA

47/51 8 May 2017 Outgoing French President Francois Hollande touches the arm of French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, during a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris AP

48/51 8 May 2017 Ceremonial troops prepare for a ceremony to mark Victory Day in Paris, France. French president-elect Emmanuel Macron, will appear Monday alongside current President Francois Hollande in commemoration of the end of World War II AP

49/51 8 May 2017 Reza Parastesh, a doppelganger of Barcelona and Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi, poses for a picture with fans in a street in Tehran, Iran AFP/Getty Images

50/51 7 May 2017 Former US President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 Profile in Courage Award during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts Reuters

51/51 7 May 2017 Former President Barack Obama, right, is presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award by former US Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, in Boston AP

Studying the shelf will help scientists gauge how vulnerable the shelf is to collapse and when this could happen but also to gather much-needed information on the flow of land ice from Antarctica into the ocean.

Some of the worst-case computer predictions forecast the collapse of the Ross shelf ice as early as the middle of the century.

But so far, the scientists do not know what could happen to the ice sheet and at what rate.

Part of the research is also to measure the role of climate change in weakening the ice sheet and how the warming of the surrounding seas could damage Antarctica.

Antarctica has not finished to surprise scientists. In the latest study, scientists found the frozen continent is turning green as rising temperatures have led to a dramatic growth of moss.