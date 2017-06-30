Renewable energy generated a record amount of electricity in the first three months of this year, making up more than 26 per cent of the total produced in the UK, according to new Government figures.

In total, some 24.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity came from wind, solar, hydro and other forms of clean energy, up by more than five per cent on the same period last year.

Onshore wind set a new record for a three-month period, providing 8.3 per cent of the UK’s electricity.

​Renewables provided 26.6 per cent of the total and, including nuclear, low-carbon sources made up 45.6 per cent.

Emma Pinchbeck, executive director of industry body RenewableUK, said in a statement: “Renewable energy is a mainstream technology, which is cheaper and more advanced than ever.

“Our innovative industries have matured to the point where we now reliably provide over 25 per cent of the UK with clean, sustainable power.

“It’s great to see that onshore wind has set a new record, producing more electricity than ever at a time of year when we need it most.”

The record figures were produced despite lower wind speeds than last year, with the increase in renewable capacity more than making up for the shortfall.

First commercial flight powered by renewable energy takes to skies

The Government report said: “Onshore wind increased by 1.3 TWh (20 per cent) to 7.7 TWh in 2017 quarter one, the highest increase across the technologies.

“Total wind generation increased by 10 per cent to 12.7 TWh; the increase in capacity was partially offset by lower wind speeds.

“Solar increased by 16 per cent, from 1.5 TWh in 2016 quarter one to 1.7 TWh in 2017 quarter one due to increased capacity.”

Decarbonising the UK economy is required to meet its international commitments as part of the attempt to reduce the effects of global warming.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

The UK has been doing relatively well in switching to low-carbon electricity, but has performed less well in the domestic heating and transport sectors.

The Government’s own expert advisers, the Committee on Climate Change, chaired by former Conservative Cabinet Minister John Gummer, now Lord Deben, this week criticised Ministers’ lack of action, warning the problem was “happening, not waiting” and it was “neither justifiable nor wise to delay further”.