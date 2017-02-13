More people in Scotland believe in climate change than in England or Wales

More people in Scotland believe climate change is real than in England, according to a new survey.

A poll by ComRes, commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), found 64 per cent of people thought global warming was happening and was primarily caused by human activity, such as burning fossil fuels.

In Scotland 69 per cent of respondents agreed this was true, compared to 67 per cent in Wales and 63 per cent in England.

Within England, London had the largest share of the population who think climate change is real on 71 per cent, compared to the lowest figure of 57 per cent in the North East.

There was also a clear age-related pattern with 73 per cent of 18-24-year-olds backing the scientific consensus compared to just over half (54 per cent) of those aged 65 or over.

Some 34 per cent of the older age group said climate change was happening, but humans were not actually responsible for it.

Very few people of any age group thought climate change was not happening at all, ranging from two to five per cent.

The overall figure of 64 per cent shows growing support for the idea that humans are causing the planet’s climate to change, up from 57 per cent in 2014 and 59 per cent in 2015, when ComRes asked the same questions.

Andrew Hawkins, chairman of ComRes, said: “Over just three years there has been a discernible shift in public opinion towards acceptance that climate change is both happening and mainly caused by human activity.

“Seven in ten now believe that almost all, or a majority, of climate scientists believe the same.

“The significance of this is that the public are becoming increasingly willing to see polluting energy sources phased out, to adopt alternative technologies and accept public policy changes to shift behaviour.”

Professor Joanna Haigh, co-director of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, welcomed the news that the public realised that global warming is happening.

“For people who have worked on climate change for decades, the finding that people recognise the sheer weight of scientific evidence is extremely heartening,” she said.

“But as the climate system sends increasingly urgent signals of the stress it is coming under, this understanding must be turned into action to address to the problem.

“We have the means to avoid the very worst impacts of climate change, and create a cleaner, healthier society – all it takes is the will.”

The ComRes survey also found that harm to wildlife and nature and an increase in flooding were key concerns for the majority of British people (80 per cent and 73 per cent respectively).

Three in five are concerned about an increase in variation of availability and price of some foods.

1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

Marylyn Haines Evans, of the National Federation of Women's Institutes (NFWI), agreed that climate change was a growing concern.

“Like the rest of the British public, WI members are becoming increasingly concerned both about the impact that climate change is having now, and that it will have on our children and grandchildren,” she said.

“The loss of British wildlife and the impact on our countryside is one of their biggest worries. Increased risk of flooding, and the impact the changes to the climate can have on the cost of food, also highlight how the problem is becoming all too real to British people.”

ComRes interviewed 2,045 British adults online on 1 and 2 February. The survey and data table can be found at www.comres.co.uk.