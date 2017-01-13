River-powered 'magic carpet' boats could provide Londoners with Thames taxi service

‘Flying’ water taxis powered by river currents could be tested on the Thames in London later this year.

The electric boats, called SeaBubbles, use hydrofoils to lift them out the water, reducing the drag to allow them to reach speeds of up to 25 knots and creating a comfortable ride likened to a “magic carpet”.

They come with a specially designed dock with several turbines in the water. The idea is that these and solar panels will supply all the electricity required to run the boats, so they are completely "off grid".

Five SeaBubbles are due to start a trial on the River Seine in Paris this summer.

The Paris-based company behind the boats, founded by record-breaking sailors Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal, has also had discussions about introducing them in the United States and has been invited for talks with the London mayor's office.

A row of SeaBubble taxis in a dock with turbines below providing electricity ( SeaBubbles )

Mr Bringdal told the Independent the SeaBubble was more efficient than traditional boats because of the hydrofoils.

"Instead of pushing the water, we cut it, so you don't leave any wake," he said.

"As you lift the hull out of the water you lose 40 per cent of the drag.

"With our system, with the water turbines below the docks, we can create the energy we need to operate the fleet.

"The idea is to create as much energy as we can from solar or hydro.

"The [river] currents are 24 hours, and we will store the energy in 'power walls' [batteries] to run the taxis for 12 to 15 hours, depending on the power of the river and the size of the turbines. Not in every place but in some places.

"[The intention] is to try to be as off the grid as much as we can.

"I would hope we would be able to do something in London in 2017, getting some boats over and doing a little demonstration would be very good."

Mr Bringdal, a former professional windsurfer who broke a yachting world speed record with Mr Thébault in 2009 using a hydrofoil yacht, said the first full-scale SeaBubble should be ready in the next few weeks.

"Our goal is building a really easy boat – easy to build and easy to use, without any complicated stuff," he said.

"To make it easy, it's super hard."

In a video taken while sailing on a hydrofoil yacht, Mr Thebault: “The project combines air and seaborne transportation. You are riding on a magic carpet five or six metres above the sea.”

The SeaBubble’s website points out that most of the world's big cities are on a river or the coast.

"Cities are trying to decrease the pollution. Examples of such efforts include the promotion of self-serve electric vehicles (such as Autolib in Paris), greener public transportation vehicles etc," it says.

“Yet limited efforts have been put in the development of a green maritime transportation system. Such as SeaBubble.

“Our vision for the Bubbles is to be a fun green mode of transport that answers the needs in the ever-congested public transport systems around the globe.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







11 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change



















1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

“Cities will be forced to go greener. To help them, SeaBubbles will exploit the waterways already used by millions in New York City and London but with [no] impact on the environment.

“It is green, it is fun and it is safe. And you will not get stuck in traffic. It will be great to live in such cities where you can commute in and out using this new modern way of transport.”