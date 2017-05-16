Tesco has announced it will run 100 per cent on renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland this year and worldwide by 2030 in a move which one solar panel company said would create “huge demand” in the sector.

The supermarket giant said it was announcing “tougher science-based carbon reduction targets for its stores and distribution centres to help combat climate change” in a statement on its website.

It said in the past 10 years it had spent more than £700m in energy efficiency, reducing its carbon emissions by 41 per cent and also cutting its electricity bill by £200m a year.

In addition to buying green electricity, Tesco also plans to generate its own.

The managing director of Bristol-based firm Solarsense said the supermarket’s move “will challenge their competitors to follow”, helping to create a surge in demand.

The British solar industry has been brought to its knees by red tape, the withdrawal of almost all subsidies – which fossil fuels continue to enjoy on a massive scale – and an astonishing 800 per cent domestic business rate hike.

Some have questioned whether the Government is attempting to kill off the industry just as it becomes the cheapest form of power.

In its statement, Tesco said: “As a food retailer, our supply chain and long-term business success depend on the health of the natural environment.

“As citizens and members of the community, our customers and colleagues expect Tesco to play its part in caring for the planet.”

This had led the company to adopt “tougher targets to help Tesco contribute to limiting global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees”.

“To achieve these tougher targets, we aim to source 100 per cent of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030,” Tesco said.

“Our interim milestone is to source 65 per cent renewable electricity by 2020. This switch has already begun in our two biggest markets, UK and Thailand.

“From 2017, we'll switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland, supported by renewable certificates.

“In Thailand, we invested £8m in on-site solar generation in 2016, with plans to grow this in coming years.”

Its suppliers would also be encouraged to “set credible science-based targets” to limit global warming to 2C.

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

Stephen Barrett, managing director of Solarsense, said where Tesco led other firms would likely follow.

“We are witnessing an incredible transition away from fossil fuels to generating electricity from renewable resources such as wind and solar,” he said.

“Tesco is one of the first key players to recognise the financial and environmental benefits.

“It is going to buy in renewable electricity from wind (onshore and offshore) and solar parks. Then generate the rest on site from solar and store any spare electricity in batteries.

“This will challenge their competitors to follow, resulting in huge demand for renewable energy together with technical advances in the market. It is very exciting times and great news for the environment.”