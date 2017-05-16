India and China to make up for Donald Trump's damaging stance on climate change

Reductions in carbon emissions by India and China will eclipse any rise in the US as a result of Donald Trump’s efforts to boost the coal industry, according to a new analysis.

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) found that recent developments in China and India, where there has been a marked shift away from coal, would reduce the projected growth in emissions by some three billion tonnes compared to a forecast made just a year ago.

By contrast, Mr Trump’s “sweeping policy rollbacks” were “unlikely to have a major impact on global emissions” by 2030, the project said on its website.

Dr Yvonne Deng, a consultant scientist at Ecofys, which contributes to the CAT project, said: “In the last 10 years, the energy market has transformed.

“The price of renewable energy from wind and solar has dropped drastically.

“Renewables are now cost-competitive and being built at a much faster rate than coal-fired power plants.”

Bill Hare, of Climate Analytics, said the turnaround had been dramatic from the days when rapidly developing countries were powering their economies largely on coal.

“Five years ago, the idea of either China or India stopping – or even slowing – coal use was considered an insurmountable hurdle, as coal-fired power plants were thought by many to be necessary to satisfy the energy demands of these countries,” he said.

“Recent observations show they are now on the way toward overcoming this challenge.”

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







10 show all 10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change

















1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

The CAT analysis found that if the Trump administration rescinded Barack Obama’s flagship Clean Power Plan, and US states, cities or others did not compensate for this, carbon dioxide emissions would be up to 200 million tonnes higher in 2025.

However, the overall impact of his policies would see American emissions plateau, rather than falling as had been projected under the Obama administration.