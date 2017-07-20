The Government is planning to give some of the UK’s most polluting industries a £130m exemption from helping to fund new renewable technologies, which will “heap costs” onto small companies and households, environmentalists have warned.

Subsidies for the two cheapest forms of green electricity, onshore wind and solar, have been respectively scrapped and slashed to the bone, but financial support is still available for offshore wind and other emerging technologies – to a large degree because of the potential benefits to the economy.

This is funded by electricity bill payers and the Government has expressed concern about the effect on “energy intensive industries”.

According to the new plan, these companies would be given an exemption because having to pay extra “can undermine competitiveness”.

However Gareth Redmond-King, head of climate and energy policy at WWF-UK, pointed out that this “disappointing decision” would mean other bill payers would end up paying more and reward firms that are contributing more than most to global warming.

“It's bad for businesses and bad for hardworking families. It will add money to household bills and heap costs onto small businesses,” he said.

“These costs would otherwise have been borne by large businesses, but now will be redistributed to be paid for by those who may already be struggling with high energy costs.

“Whilst energy intensive industries are important to our economy, they also contribute huge amounts of greenhouse gases to UK emissions.

“It is only right that they pay their fair share to support the building of the cleaner, greener energy infrastructure that we need for our future.”

A policy document produced by the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) explained the reasoning behind the exemption plan, which would replace retrospective compensation.

“For energy-intensive industries (EIIs), this can undermine competitiveness, as competing businesses in other countries may not be subject to similar energy and climate change policy costs,” it said.





“The Government has sought to lessen the cost disadvantage faced by EIIs as a result of energy and climate change policy costs, relative to their EU and international competitors, through a compensation scheme.

“A move to an exemption scheme is proposed in order to increase the certainty and effectiveness of support to EIIs.”

10 photographs to show to anyone who doesn't believe in climate change







1/10 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/10 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/10 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/10 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/10 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/10 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/10 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/10 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, northern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/10 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/10 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

It said the “preferred option” was to move to such a scheme from 1 January next years, subject to parliament’s approval. The cost of the policy was said to be £132.5m.

“This provides an exemption from a proportion of the indirect costs of the Renewables Obligation [subsidy] scheme in respect of up to 85 per cent of electricity supplied to eligible EIIs,” the document added.

