Ariel Winter is continuing to spread her message of body positivity by posing topless, a year after being open about having breast reduction surgery.

Last year, the Modern Family actress was pictured at the SAG awards in a strapless gown with her scars visible from her recent surgery. At the time, she said she wore the dress on purpose making no effort to cover her scars as it is something she is not ashamed of.

Winter has now posed in an un-retouched shoot for Self magazine and reaffirmed that her choice to reduce her breasts from a 34 F to a 34 C in 2015 was “honestly the greatest choice I made”.

Inspiring body positivity quotes







12 show all Inspiring body positivity quotes





















1/12 Kate Winslet "Nobody is perfect. I just don't believe in perfection. But I do believe in saying, 'This is who I am and look at me not being perfect.' I'm proud of that." Getty Images

2/12 Iskra Lawrence Stop comparing yourself to anybody else. The [pictures of] movie stars, even the Disney characters, that’s not real. That’s not attainable. You can’t be anybody else. You are you. You can’t be them. So you really just have to start embracing yourself and accepting so-called flaws that society has given the name ‘flaws’. It’s just our body, our patchwork quilt.”

3/12 Jennifer Lawrence "It should be illegal to call someone fat."

4/12 Ashley Graham "And cellulite, I have not forgotten about you. I'm going to choose to love you even though you want to take over my whole bottom half. You're a part of me and I love you."

5/12 Demi Lovato "Instead of looking in the mirror and focusing on your flaws, look in the mirror and appreciate your best features... everyone has them."

6/12 Danielle Brooks "Sometimes I don't like what I see, but I have the power to change the way in which I relate to my body both physically and mentally."

7/12 Rihanna "You just want something that someone else has, but that doesn't mean what you have isn't beautiful, because people always want what you have and you always want what they have - no one is ever 100 per cent like, 'Yes, I'm the bomb-dot-com - from head-to-toe!"

8/12 Kim Kardashian-West "See this little dimple of cellulite here? It was so worth it for that cookies 'n' cream ice cream!"

9/12 Mindy Kaling 'Insults about the way I look can’t be the thing that harms me and my heart the most. It has to harm me the least. If I have a daughter, I’m going to tell her that. Far too many women are much more hurt by being called fat or ugly than they are by being called not smart, or not a leader."

10/12 Beyoncé "The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence." Getty Images

11/12 Selena Gomez "I’m learning that you can be comfortable and still look beautiful.”

12/12 Tess Holliday "Never compare yourself with others and celebrate what makes you, you."

The 18-year-old made the decision at just 17 after struggling for years with severe back and neck pain. She was also frustrated with being sexualised in the media when she happened to wear low cut tops or dresses.

“Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem." —Ariel Winter https://t.co/kg711he56g pic.twitter.com/MCitWpwtW3 — SELF Magazine (@SELFmagazine) January 20, 2017

“I recommend it for everybody – all women who have thought about it and have suffered from having really large breasts and have back problems and just don’t feel right in their own skin,” she told Self.

Growing up in the public eye thanks to her long stint on Modern Family meant she was regularly objectified and scrutinised over her body and wardrobe choices, calling it “quite possibly the worst fort my self-esteem” but said she received support from her co-star Sofia Vergara.

“I had a great role model in Sofia growing up, with her being a curvy woman that was super proud of who she was and what she looked like. She could see that I was struggling a little bit with how to deal with my body and was always trying to give me advice, like ‘Here are some brands that would look good on your body type’ or ‘Wear whatever you want and feel good about yourself’.”