Take a Seat With: Diana Auria

It's hard to believe that eco friendly swimwear brand AURIA is less than five years old and yet it has achieved so much including its founder, Diana Auria.

AURIA is synonymous to its creator, Diana, who is a prominent feature in international fashion weeks and conventions. She has recently been to LA as part of Green Fashion Week.

Not forgetting to mention that her swimsuits are adored by celebrities such as Rihanna and Daisy Lowe.

Photo posted by Rihanna's bestie Melissa Forde on Instagram in 2015

Model / actress Daisy Lowe with model Naomi Shimada , both wearing AURIA

She collaborates with other artists to design and develop AURIA's collections. Diana uses recycled fabrics made from discarded fishing nets and other waste.

Diana studied at Central St Martins and went on to specialise in lingerie and swim design at the London College of Fashion. ​Her craft and care is balanced with conscious innovation and playful style to flatter the modern woman.

​She is an of sustainability within the fashion industry and has spoken on the subject at various talks including one at The Royal Society of Arts and has worked on special sustainable projects with Selfridges and Sony.

Take a Seat With was filmed in Sofa Workshop, 84 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 4TG.

(Cover photo credit: Jack Mcloughlin)