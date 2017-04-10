There's a shocking difference between clothing advertised on Facebook and what furious consumers are getting

Lots of women are saying they're being scammed by absurdly cheap online apparel retailers, Sapna Maheshwari and Beimeng Fu of BuzzFeed have reported.

There's a host of these websites, BuzzFeed says, including Zaful, Rosegal, SammyDress, RoseWe, TideBuy, Choies, and Dresslily. They promise extremely cheap apparel via ads on Facebook that target women.

But the photos they're posting are often not even their own. The knockoffs look nothing like the original photos.

BuzzFeed says that at least eight of these troubling sites operate under a Chinese e-commerce company called ShenZhen Global Egrow E-Commerce Co., which made about $200 million in sales in 2014. It's extremely hard to reach customer services by phone, too, since the businesses are in China.

Furious consumers have created multiple Facebook groups, like Knockoff Nightmares and Rosegal.com Is A Scam, to share "buyer, beware" stories and photos of the alleged dissonance between the advertised photos and what they received in the mail.

Here are some of the photos they've shared.

