A model who earned the nickname ‘hot felon’ after his mugshot went viral has been barred from entering the UK.

Jeremy Meeks became a viral sensation when the Stockton Police Department released his image after he was arrested for possessing an illegal firearm in February, 2014. He was later charged and sentenced to 27 months in prison.

After his release in March, 2016, Meeks embarked on a modelling career – sparked by the reaction to his infamous mugshot - and walked the catwalk in New York Fashion Week in February.

Due to appear at an event in London as well as partake in several modelling shoots, Meeks was prevented from entering the country by UK border officials on Monday.

Meeks walks the Philipp Plein show in New York Fashion Week ( Getty )

Meeks’ manager Jim Jordan said he, the 32-year-old and Meeks’ wife landed in London but Meeks was detained by border officials at immigration before being turned away and sent back to the United States. He reportedly landed back in New York City on Monday.

“He wasn’t arrested but they deported him out of the country,” Mr Jordan told the Mail Online. “They wouldn’t let him come into the country. He is really upset. He was police-escorted onto the plane.”

Mr Jordan claimed Meeks was in possession of the correct travel documentation to enter the country and alleged he was interrogated for four hours, fingerprinted and strip-searched.

“It was his first time in London and he was all excited, it was his big debut,” Mr Jordan said. “He was on the right track for what we feel was going to be his new life. Now he’s very sad. Hopefully this is just a setback and he will be able to come back from this.”

In a video where he is seen walking through the airport Mr Meeks vents his frustration saying: “I’ve been denied. London don’t want me here having served my time. S*** is crazy.”

The Independent has contacted the Home Office for comment. A representative for Mr Meeks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.