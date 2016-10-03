Australian beauty vlogger Natalie Boucher has set the world of contouring on its head with a video on how to make your bust look fuller with makeup alone.

With well over three million views, Natalie proves that the power of makeup isn’t reserved solely for the face - as she adds three cups sizes to her breasts using the coveted, age old makeup trick of contouring.

It’s a technique that’s been around for a while and thanks to celebs like Kim Kardashian it has become a mainstream beauty go-to that allows women to achieve perfectly chiselled cheekbones.

But now, the face contouring phenomenon has ventured further south. Whether you’re looking to enhance what you already have or go all out with a macquillage boob job, follow Natalie’s lead with these important steps to bigger boobs in just six minutes.

Contour

Using a creamy formula a few shades darker than your natural skin tone outline your breasts, draw two lines to trace your collarbones, v-shapes at the base and side of your neck and a vertical lines alongside each armpit.

Highlight

Use a contrasting shade, this time a few shades lighter than your natural skin tone, to highlight within the contour lines you have created.

Blend

Using a clean brush for each shade, blend until the contour and highlight merges flawlessly into your skin and finish with a makeup sponge.

Contour, again

After seamlessly blending both shades outline the top and between your breasts, the sides of your collarbones and outer armpits again and blend with a large fluffy brush.

Shine on

Using a fan brush use a shimmering highlighter or illuminator to amp up the glow on the parts you’ve already highlighted and really make them pop.

Push-up

No need to drop down and give us twenty; simply add a push-up bra for a super boost.