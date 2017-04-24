Not one to mince his words, Anthony Bourdain – a veteran chef of numerous professional kitchens, author and TV host – says if you see kobe beef sliders on a menu, you should leave immediately.

“There is no food crime worse — in fact the very epicentre of douchedom is the kobe slider,” he said.

“If you see kobe slider on a menu at a restaurant that you’ve walked into, turn on your heels and leave. No good will come of this, it will just be a sea of high-fiving hedge funders and people you do not want anywhere near you.”

Talking about some of today’s most popular food trends, the chef also characteristically gave his blunt opinion on everything from brunch to juice bars and cronuts.

He also weighed in on the trendy millennial ingredient truffle oil calling it “horrible.”

“It’s not even food. It’s about as edible as Astroglide and made from the same stuff,” Bourdain declared.

The same goes for brunch too. A dish that has become a weekend custom for many, the top TV chef say’s it’s nothing but a “horrible, cynical way of unloading leftovers and charging three times as much as you ordinarily charge for breakfast.”

Fans of the cronut - a croissant-doughnut hybrid - can breathe easy though, because they get a big thumbs up from Bourdain who says, ““I’m all for pastry mashups. I don’t eat a lot of pastry but those Cronuts are damn good.”