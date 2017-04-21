In this video, MasterChef winner and Consultant chef at Chi Kitchen Ping Coombes shares how to make popular Malaysian street food Prawn cha keow teow.

"Once it happens, everything happens in the pan, so make sure your ingredients are in front of you and easily reached," said Ping.

How to make Prawn cha keow teow

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, chopped

4 - 6 garlic chives, sliced into batons

400g flat rice noodles

200g prawns

2 eggs, beaten

180g beansprouts

2 tablespoons kecap manis

2 tablespoons soya sauce

1 tablespoon dark soya sauce

You do not have access to view this Atom.



Method

Heat oil in wok in high heat until smoking, add onions and work quickly. Charr the onions but not burn them.

Then add garlic and garlic chives. Stir for a minute and add the noodles.

Let the mixture sit for a minute.

Add the prawns.

Push the rest of the ingredients to the side of the wok and add the beaten eggs.

Stir to cook the eggs a little and then gently fold in the rest of the ingredients so that the eggs are incorporated in the mix.

Add sauces and stir fry well.

Lastly, tip in the beansprouts and work them through the noodles. They cook very quickly and they are ready when they have just softened. You still want to maintain the crunchiness.

Taste and add more seasoning if necessary.

Serve immediately.

This recipe is adapted from MALAYSIA: Recipes from a Family Kitchen by Ping Coombes (Orion). Photography (c) Laura Edwards.