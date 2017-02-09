We’ve all been there - maybe it’s late and you’ve had a few drinks, maybe it’s Saturday evening, maybe you just feel like indulging, but you’re faced with a dilemma: pizza or fried chicken?

Well, KFC may have just solved one of your biggest problems in life by no longer making you choose between the two - they have created a hybrid of two of the best fast foods of all time. Enter, the ‘Chizza’.

Consisting of pizza toppings on a fried chicken base, the Chizza is arguably a low-carb, high-protein pizza alternative. Kind of.

Touted as “all chicken, no crust,” the base is made of 100% chicken fillet and then topped with “100% mozzarella cheese” and “sauce made from California tomatoes.”

Further toppings on offer include ham, pineapple and KFC sauce.

The announcement of the Chizza’s launch sent people into a frenzy across the world, but responses were mixed.

Some fans were thrilled by the concept:

Oh my God



⚡️ “A pizza with a KFC crust?! Meet the chizza”https://t.co/9knLYyCTUQ pic.twitter.com/irlbmB9CDj — RB (@piefan) February 9, 2017

Got the chizza today! Honestly I didn't expect much, it was just soso tasty. pic.twitter.com/M0EK5c4EDt — Shu (シュウ) (@dreammtlove) February 9, 2017

Others, however, weren’t convinced:

Chizza rating 7/10. they say expectation leads to disappointment pic.twitter.com/svAA9iP6ep — Shiqah Ali. (@shiqahali) February 8, 2017

Chizza be smaller than my hand pic.twitter.com/Zdm1VvA6gr — Chuanhua (@ChuanhuaSG) February 9, 2017

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your stance), the Chizza is as of yet unavailable in the UK, but could that change after its successful launch in Singapore?

“We’re always looking to introduce delicious new products to our menu, and are really excited about the incredible response Chizza has received around the world,” KFC told The Express. “Keep your eyes peeled!”